Breida rushed three times for one yard in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets.
Breida made his first appearance of the preseason after sitting out New York's opening two contests with an undisclosed injury. Although he didn't do much Sunday, Breida should now feel more prepared to back up Saquon Barkley heading into Week 1.
