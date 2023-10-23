Breida carried the ball three times for four yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 14-7 Week 7 win over Washington.

Breida had seen an uptick in snaps with Saquon Barkley out with an ankle injury between Week 3 and Week 5, but he followed last Sunday's four-carry effort with just three totes against the Commanders. The veteran back didn't do much with his limited opportunities, as his four yards on the ground were a season-low mark. As long as Barkley is able to play, Breida has very limited fantasy value given the Giants' propensity to use Barkley heavily in both the running and passing game.