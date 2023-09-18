Breida rushed once for five yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game Sunday in a win against Arizona in Week 2. However, starting RB Saquon Barkley injured his ankle late in the contest, making Breida a candidate to start for New York this Thursday in San Francisco.

Breida's lone rush attempt Sunday came on the play after Barkley was injured with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. Breida logged only three touches in a season-opening loss to Dallas, emphasizing the minimal role he has on offense when Barkley is healthy. However, with the Giants' star RB slated for an MRI on his ankle Monday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the door appears to be open for Breida to move in as the team's starter Thursday in San Francisco and possibly for additional time beyond that. The matchup against the 49ers is far from ideal, and there is hope among the organization that Barkley avoided a high-ankle sprain, so fantasy managers have a lot to consider when weighing how much to invest in grabbing Breida off the waiver wire.