The Giants re-signed Breida to a one-year contract Monday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
A favorite of coach Brian Daboll's from their time together in Buffalo, Breida is returning to New York after rushing 54 times for 220 yards and one touchdown behind Saquon Barkley last season. He would need an injury ahead of him to have any fantasy value.
