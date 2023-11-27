Breida tallied six yards on two rushes and added a 10-yard reception on his only target in Sunday's 10-7 win over New England.

As usual, Saquon Barkley dominated work out of the backfield for the Giants, leaving just a few scraps for Breida. The backup RB did manage his highest yardage total in four weeks, but that was far from enough to make a meaningful fantasy impact. Breida will continue to see a minimal role as long as Barkley is healthy.