Breida tallied six yards on two rushes and added a 10-yard reception on his only target in Sunday's 10-7 win against New England.

As usual, Saquon Barkley dominated work out of the backfield for the Giants, leaving just a few scraps for Breida. The backup ball carrier did manage his highest total yardage in four weeks, but that was far from enough to make a meaningful fantasy impact. Breida will almost certainly continue to see a minimal role moving forward as long as Barkley is healthy.