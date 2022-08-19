site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Matt Breida: Remains sidelined Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Breida (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Breida is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will be forced to miss a second consecutive preseason game. His final chance to take the field during the preseason will be Aug. 28 against the Jets.
