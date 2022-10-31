Breida rushed twice for five yards and corralled one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's Week 8 loss to Seattle.

Breida had his best game of the season last week against Jacksonville when he totaled a modest 33 yards of offense. The veteran ball carrier couldn't build upon that against the Seahawks, finishing with fewer than three carries for the first time since Week 3 and totaling only three touches overall. Breida was the only Giants running back aside from Saquon Barkley to get a carry Sunday, so he's not vying with other backups for touches -- rather, Barkley continues to stay healthy and take on a workhorse role, thus limiting Breida's opportunities to produce.