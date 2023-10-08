Breida is expected to remain the Giants' lead running back for Sunday's game against the Dolphins with Saquon Barkley (ankle) inactive for the contest, ESPN.com reports.

Breida will get a third consecutive start while Barkley misses another game due to a right high-ankle sprain. The 28-year-old has played north of 70 percent of the snaps on offense in both of his first two starts, carrying 18 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding eight receptions for 49 yards between those contests. A poor Giants offensive line will be without left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), interior lineman Shane Lemieux (groin) and John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) in Week 5, so though he may once again be in line for a healthy snap and touch count, Breida could struggle to generate yardage efficiently.