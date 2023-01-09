Breida carried the ball four times for 28 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

With Saquon Barkley inactive in a relatively meaningless game for the Giants, Breida split the backfield workload with Gary Brightwell but didn't do much with his share of the touches. Breida and Barkley are both free agents in the offseason, but the latter is a top priority to re-sign while Breida may not be in the Giants' plans for 2023. Over 17 games this season, the 27-year-old managed only 220 yards and a TD on the ground and 118 yards through the air on 20 catches.