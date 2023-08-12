Breida got the start in Friday's 21-16 preseason loss to the Lions and proceeded to rush once for one yard while failing to catch his only target.

Breida's stat line was nothing to write home about, but it's encouraging that he was the first running back called upon with Saquon Barkley sitting out the preseason opener. Next into the game after Breida were veteran James Robinson and rookie fifth-round draft pick Eric Gray. After serving as Barkley's primary backup last season, Breida's the frontrunner to reclaim that role in 2023.