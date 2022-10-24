Breida rushed four times for 19 yards and nabbed his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win against Jacksonville.

The Jaguars were gashed on the ground by both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, who each totaled over 100 rushing yards. Breida got in on the action to a far lesser extent, tallying his highest rushing total since Week 1 despite getting just four carries. He also converted his only air target into 14 yards to finish with a season-best 33 total yards. Breida has been getting a handful of touches per game to cement his position as New York's No. 2 back, but that doesn't translate into fantasy viability with Barkley in a workhorse role.