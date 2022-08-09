Breida (undisclosed) was added to the injury report and is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Patriots, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Breida is dealing with an undisclosed injury, which will apparently likely keep him out of Thursday's contest. The 27-year-old signed with the Giants this offseason after he produced 125 rushing yards and touchdown on 26 carries while also catching seven passes for 72 yards and two scores over nine games with the Bills last year. Once healthy, the running back is expected to serve as a change of pace option behind starter Saquon Barkley in 2022.