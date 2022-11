Breida rushed three times for 13 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 31-18 loss to Detroit.

Breida was able to boost his fantasy day by vulturing a short touchdown from starter Saquon Barkley. It was the speedy backup's first score of the season while serving as a change-of-pace role for the Giants. Breida isn't worth rostering heading into an important showdown against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.