Breida is expected to start Thursday's game in San Francisco, as Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports that Saquon Barkley (ankle) has been ruled out.

Barkley has had a near-monopoly on touches out of the backfield through two weeks, but he sprained his ankle late in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Cardinals. It remains to be seen whether Barkley's absence will extend beyond Thursday's game, but Breida should get at least one game as the starter in a backfield that also includes 2021 sixth-round draft pick Gary Brightwell and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Eric Gray. Breida has a career average of 4.8 YPC.