Gono (undisclosed) was placed on the exempt/left squad list by the Giants on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gono is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed physical issue, though the exact nature of the injury is expected to be revealed after being examined by a doctor Thursday, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Assuming he is able to return to the field, Gono will have the chance to make the Giants' roster as a depth offensive lineman.