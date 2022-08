The Giants placed Gates (knee) on the team's reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Peart's addition to this list means he will be forced to sit out at least the first four games of the regular season as he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered in December. The 2020 third-round pick started five of 15 games for the Giants last year, and he should slot into a reserve role on the team's offensive line once healthy again in 2022.