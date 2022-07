Peart (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Peart suffered a season-ending ACL tear in December, and his availability for Week 1 is still up in the air. Once healthy, Peart will compete for a job on the Giants' offensive line, although the recent addition of 2022 first-round selection Evan Neal will likely lead to a reserve role for Peart.