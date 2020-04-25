Giants' Matt Peart: New York picks up in third round

The Giants selected Peart in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Peart (6-foot-7, 318) marks the Giants' second offensive tackle selection following fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas. Peart could stand to be a bit heavier on his tall frame, but the good news is he has the room to add weight and tons of athleticism to spare if it slows him down at all. The Connecticut product has elite reach (36 and 5/8-inch arms) to go with a 5.06-second 40, 30-inch vertical, and 113-inch broad jump. Perhaps Peart's skills need development, but tools like these are exactly what you want to see for developmental upside.