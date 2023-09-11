Peart (undisclosed) has undergone an MRI after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, although an update on his status won't be made available until Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Peart's injury details are unclear, as well as his status for Sunday against the Cardinals. With starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) also dealing with an injury, the team's situation at offensive tackle is murky going into Week 2. However, with an update on each coming Wednesday, things could be clearer as their matchup with Arizona looms.