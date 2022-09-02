McFadden could take over as a starter at inside linebacker in the wake of Blake Martinez's release, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Martinez was initially expected to play a three-down role for New York's defense this season, but the Giants will need to look for a replacement after they surprisingly released him Thursday. McFadden, who was a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, could slide in as a starter following a strong preseason. Even if he doesn't start, McFadden's role will almost certainly be boosted as a result of Martinez's departure.