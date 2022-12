McFadden recorded nine tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble during the 20-20 tie against the Commanders on Sunday.

McFadden finished tied for second on the team in tackles and was also one of three players to force a fumble. The rookie fifth-round pick had the best game of his career setting new highs in both tackles and snaps played. McFadden played more than 60 percent of the team's snaps for the second week in a row as his usage has continued to increase as the season goes on.