McFadden (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
It's presumably a new issue for McFadden, who was not listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday. He'll probably need to manage a full practice Friday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Tallies 10 tackles Thursday•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Ready for Week 3•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Remains on injury report•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Leading tackler in bad loss•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Still expected to start•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie•