McFadden (neck) has been practicing with the Giants' first-team defense in OTAs, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

McFadden missed the final two games of the 2024 season, but the starting linebacker has returned to full health to begin offseason team activities. In addition to featuring in the base defense, McFadden was part of the Giants' dime package in practice. He has exceeded 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons.