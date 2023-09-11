McFadden tallied 11 tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's season-opening blowout defeat to the Cowboys.

The Giants offense looked completely lost throughout the contest, though New York had the time-of-possession edge due largely to a pair of Dallas defensive touchdowns. There wasn't much the team's defense could do to prevent a blowout, though McFadden was able to put together a strong individual stat line with a team-leading 11 stops. The second-year linebacker has earned a starting role this season after totaling 59 tackles (36 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble over 17 games as a rookie last year.