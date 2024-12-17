McFadden totaled 11 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 35-14 Week 15 loss to the Ravens.
McFadden finished second on New York in tackles behind Dane Belton (15). It was the second straight game in which McFadden tallied exactly 11 tackles, and he's now logged that specific total in four of his past six games. That makes him a viable fantasy asset for managers in IDP leagues.
