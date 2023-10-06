McFadden (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Dolphins, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
McFadden apparently sustained an ankle injury during practice at some point this week, and he's now in jeopardy of sitting out in Week 5. If he can't go, Isaiah Simmons would figure to benefit from an increased snap count.
More News
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Tallies 10 tackles Thursday•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Ready for Week 3•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Remains on injury report•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Leading tackler in bad loss•
-
Giants' Micah McFadden: Still expected to start•