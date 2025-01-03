McFadden (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden will miss his second straight game to close out the season, so Darius Muasau and Ty Summers should again see the majority of the linebacker snaps against Philadelphia. McFadden's season comes to a close having recorded a career-best 107 tackles (60 solo), including eight TFLs and 3.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games, all starts. The 25-year-old linebacker has one year remaining on his rookie deal in 2025.