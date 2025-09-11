The Giants placed McFadden (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.

McFadden suffered a foot injury during the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Commanders, which is severe enough to require surgery. McFadden's placement on IR means he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games and is eligible to return Week 6 against the Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 9. Darius Muasau played 38 defensive snaps in Week 1 and will likely start at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke while McFadden is recovering from his procedure.