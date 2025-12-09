McFadden started running on the field last week as he makes his way back from Lisfranc surgery for the foot injury he suffered in Week 1, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

McFadden could potentially return to practice this week, marking the first practice for the linebacker since he suffered his injury in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Commanders. It's unclear how far the linebacker has to progress to make his return before the season's end, but things appear to be trending up for the 2022 fifth-round pick.