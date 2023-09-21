McFadden (neck) is active Thursday night versus the 49ers.
McFadden had been dealing with a neck injury at practice this week, but he appears ready to go for the team's contest with San Francisco. Through two games, the linebacker has recorded 16 tackles while playing 75 percent of New York's defensive snaps.
