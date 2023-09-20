McFadden (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden was listed as a limited participant on the team's first two injury reports of the week. The second-year pro played 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of the first two games, so it's not clear when he may have picked up the injury. With Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) already ruled out for the game, if McFadden is unable to suit up, it'd certainly be a blow to the team's linebacker corps.