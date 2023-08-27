McFadden is likely to begin the regular season as a starter despite the Giants' recent acquisition of Isaiah Simmons, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

McFadden appears to have the edge on the depth chart over Darrian Beavers, who missed all of his rookie campaign last year due to a torn ACL. The versatile Simmons was brought in through a trade with the Cardinals on Thursday and is slated to also play linebacker, but Duggan expects McFadden to remain the starter in the base defense while Simmons likely works in sub-packages. McFadden's role is far from written in stone, though, so he'll need to make a good impression in order to remain with the starting unit long-term.