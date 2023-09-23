McFadden made 10 tackles (nine solo), including four for loss, in a Week 3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

McFadden shined in the nationally televised game, leading New York in tackles and stopping a San Francisco ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage on four different occasions. The linebacker didn't appear to show any ill effects from a neck injury that troubled him early in the week. McFadden already has two double-digit tackles efforts through three weeks after failing to reach that mark in any of his 17 games as a rookie last season.