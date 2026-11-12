McFadden recorded nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery during the Giants' 19-11 win over the Eagles in Week 9.

McFadden jumped on a fumble caused by Arvell Reese's sack of Joe Milton early in the second quarter, and McFadden logged a sack of his own -- his first of the 2026 regular season -- early in the third. The fifth-year pro has accumulated 19 total tackles over his last two games, which has coincided with his move to a starting role due to Tremaine Edmunds (chest) being on injured reserve.