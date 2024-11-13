McFadden registered seven tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.
McFadden has logged at least five tackles in eight of nine regular-season games, and he's well on pace to reach 100 tackles for a second consecutive regular season. He's up to 65 combined tackles on the year, which is third-most on the Giants behind Bobby Okereke (75) and Tyler Nubin (69).
