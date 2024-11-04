McFadden recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to Washington.
McFadden led New York in stops and posted his second double-digit tackle tally of the campaign. The third-year linebacker logged 80 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps, his highest total since Week 2. McFadden has registered at least four tackles in all eight of his contests this season and has posted 58 tackles overall, including 2.0 sacks.
