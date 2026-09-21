McFadden (neck) is inactive for Monday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden was limited in practice all week by a neck injury, but he's ultimately been ruled out for Monday's game after going through pregame warmups. He played solely on special teams during the Giants' Week 1 win over the Cowboys, but his absence means Jack Kelly will be the primary depth option at inside linebacker behind Tremaine Edmunds and rookie first-rounder Arvell Reese. McFadden's next chance to play is Week 3 against the Titans on Sept. 27.