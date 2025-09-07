McFadden (lower leg) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden had to be carted off the field after injuring his leg while tackling Austin Ekeler in the first quarter, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With McFadden done for the day, Darius Muasau and Chris Board are the top candidates to work with the first-team defense at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke.