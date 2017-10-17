Giants' Michael Hunter: Waived/injured by Giants
Hunter, who suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Broncos, was waived/injured by the Giants on Tuesday.
Hunter was waived in order to create a roster spot for Dominque Rodger-Cromartie, who is returning from his indefinite suspension this week. The cornerback will likely end up on the Giants' injured reserve as soon as he clears waivers.
