The Giants signed Thomas to a two-year contract Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas totaled 27 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defensed in 13 games for the Dolphins last season. The 29-year-old is likely to serve as a veteran depth option in the secondary for the Giants and could also contribute on special teams.

