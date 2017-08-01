Giants' Mike Nugent: Inks deal with Giants

Nugent signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Rosen of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants will bring aboard Nugent to provide some experienced competition in training camp for the lone other kicker on the roster, Aldrick Rosas. The 35-year-old Nugent owns an 80.8 percent career accuracy rate on field-goal attempts across 13 seasons with the Jets, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Bengals, but he saw his performance slip a bit in 2017. Nugent missed six of his 29 extra-point attempts, which ultimately earned him his walking papers from Cincinnati last December.