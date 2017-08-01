Giants' Mike Nugent: Inks deal with Giants
Nugent signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Rosen of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants will bring aboard Nugent to provide some experienced competition in training camp for the lone other kicker on the roster, Aldrick Rosas. The 35-year-old Nugent owns an 80.8 percent career accuracy rate on field-goal attempts across 13 seasons with the Jets, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Bengals, but he saw his performance slip a bit in 2017. Nugent missed six of his 29 extra-point attempts, which ultimately earned him his walking papers from Cincinnati last December.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....