Remmers is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Redskins due to a concussion, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Remmers left the game in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, will now reside in the league's concussion protocol. Nick Gates took over in his absence at right tackle and is expected to remain in that role barring injury.

