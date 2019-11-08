Remmers (back) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Remmers wasn't able to practice in any capacity Thursday, and he appears to be trending towards missing his first game of the season. If Remmers is indeed unable to go, Eric Smith will likely start at right tackle versus the Jets. With Jon Halapio (hamstring) already ruled out for Week 10, the Giants could conceivably be down two starters along the offensive line.