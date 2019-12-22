Play

Remmers left Sunday's game against the Redskins and is being evaluated for a concussion, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Remmers was shaken up in the second quarter, and will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to the field. As long as the veteran is sidelined, Nick Gates is expected to take over as the team's starting right tackle.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends