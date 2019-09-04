Remmers is dealing with a back injury and an illness Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The previous report that Remmers should be ready for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys still stands. With two issues ongoing, Nick Gates and Chad Slade remain on call in case of a setback.

