Giants' Mike Remmers: Limited in practice
Remmers (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Giants held a "jog-thru" practice, so it's difficult to conclude anything about his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Jets. Eric Smith is expected to start at right tackle if Remmers can't go. Thursday's practice should be more revealing about his status.
