Remmers (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The Giants held a "jog-thru" practice, so it's difficult to conclude anything about his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Jets. Eric Smith is expected to start at right tackle if Remmers can't go. Thursday's practice should be more revealing about his status.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories