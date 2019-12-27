Play

Remmers (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Remmers sustained the concussion during the Week 16 win over the Redskins and was unable to clear the concussion protocol for the season finale. Nick Gates is likely to fill in at right tackle for the Giants.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends