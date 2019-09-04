Remmers sat out of Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

While it's unclear what is bothering Remmers, Stapleton adds that he's still expected to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Cowboys. If Remmers suffers a setback, however, expect Nick Gates or Chad Slade to slot in at right tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week