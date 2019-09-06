Remmers (back/illness) was a full participant at practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Remmers was held out of Wednesday's practice due to the illness and back issues, but he's good to go for the season opener. The 30-year-old will slide into his starting role at right tackle for New York.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories